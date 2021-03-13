Birth announcements, March 13

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

BLAKELY GRACE LAUER

Brandon and Brittnie Lauer of Cambridge are the parents of a daughter, Blakely Grace, born March 10, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Kath and Rodger Earll of Gothenburg and Tim and Tracy Lauer of Gothenburg.

ELLYNORE ANN MARIE ALLEN

Dean and Jennifer Allen of McCook are the parents of a daughter, Ellynore Ann Marie, born March 8, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Jennifer Allen, Lori and Victor Lewis and William and Patty Parker.

NOVA RAINE LEE

Kenneth and Monica Lee of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Nova Raine, born March 8, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

TROY JAMES STROBLE

Elisha Lopez and Michael Stroble of North Platte and Kansas City, Kansas, are the parents of a son, Troy James, born March 7, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Michael and Sonja Stroble of Kansas City and Blaze and Deborah Lopez of North Platte.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.