Birth announcements, March 27

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ASHTYN JOSHUA STAATS
Samantha Fhuere and Tyler Staats of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ashtyn Joshua, born March 24, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Michael Fhuere and Becky and Josh Pfannkuch, all of North Platte.
BRANT LEE FREIHAGE
Kelsie Trosper and Shane Freihage of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brant Lee, born March 23, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Doris Trosper and Russell Dytrych of North Platte, Lee and Laura Freihage of Hershey and Billie Freihage of North Platte.
JAIMON WESLEY REIMER
Byron and Abbie Reimer of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jaimon Wesley, born March 23, 20221, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Janet Walker of Alma and Dave and Pris Reimer of Kansas City, Missouri.
ELLIOTT JACK COLLINS
Alexa Hamilton and Nicholas Collins of North Platte are the parents of a son, Elliott Jack, born March 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds. Grandparents are Mendi McCuiston, P.J. Hamilton and Jackie Collins, all of North Platte.
MILLIE LEA O’BRIEN
Aaron and Lauren O’Brien of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Millie Lea, born March 20, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Patty O’Brien of Wallace and Barry and Amy Carl of North Platte.
JETT DEAN NORTHEY
Miranda Schade and Shane Northey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jett Dean, born March 19, 2021, weighing 10 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Schade and Melva and Randy Northey, all of North Platte.
COHEN MICHAEL MERCER
Ross and Sami Mercer of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Cohen Michael, born March 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Anthony and Ronda Johnson of Ogallala, Billie and Tonya Mercer of Ogallala and Shannon Soto of Elkhorn. Siblings are Emerson and Kinley Mercer.
JOSEPH WILLIAM COURTER
Thomas and Cristine Courter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Joseph William, born March 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Martin Courter and John and Roxane Miller, all of Imperial.
MAEVE MELRAE SINGER
Nicholas and Linsey Singer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maeve Melrae, born March 19, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Nancy Feil of Gering, Fred Singer of Golden, Colorado, and Cinda Nab of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
