Birth announcements, March 27

Aaron and Lauren O’Brien of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Millie Lea, born March 20, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Larry and Patty O’Brien of Wallace and Barry and Amy Carl of North Platte.

JETT DEAN NORTHEY

Miranda Schade and Shane Northey of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jett Dean, born March 19, 2021, weighing 10 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Sandy Schade and Melva and Randy Northey, all of North Platte.

COHEN MICHAEL MERCER

Ross and Sami Mercer of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Cohen Michael, born March 22, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Anthony and Ronda Johnson of Ogallala, Billie and Tonya Mercer of Ogallala and Shannon Soto of Elkhorn. Siblings are Emerson and Kinley Mercer.

JOSEPH WILLIAM COURTER

Thomas and Cristine Courter of North Platte are the parents of a son, Joseph William, born March 19, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Martin Courter and John and Roxane Miller, all of Imperial.

MAEVE MELRAE SINGER