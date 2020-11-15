Birth announcements, Nov. 15

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

ALBERTO JOSE VILLASENOR REYES

Marisol Jaramillo Reyes and Carlos Alberto Villasenor Reynaga of North Platte are the parents of a son, Alberto Jose, born Nov. 10, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Luz Reyes and Jose Jaramillo, and Marivel Reynaga and Raul Villasenor.

JOSHUA DAVID TOMLINSON

Jordan Cook of North Platte is the parent of a son, Joshua David, born Nov. 9, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Jon and Michelle Tomlinson of North Platte.

RIETTA REESE JOHNSON

Corey and Ann Johnson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rietta Reese, born Nov. 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds,

3 ounces.

VYOLLET RAE MARTIN

Abigail Jean and Austin Martin of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Vyollet Rae, born Nov. 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Chrissie and Jason Jean of North Platte and Scott and Michelle Martin of McCook.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.