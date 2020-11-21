Birth announcements, Nov. 21

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
THEO CHRISTOPHER COOPER
David and Rayla Cooper of North Platte are the parents of a son, Theo Christopher, born Nov. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Shari Shore of North Platte and the late Christopher Mabbutt, and David and Beth Cooper of North Platte.
SEBASTIAN MICHAEL CORTES
Kearia Cortes and Zane Fisher of North Platte are the parents of a son, Sebastian Michael. Grandparents are Kaneia and Michael Mitchell. Great-grandmother is Tracy Hicks and great-great-grandmother is Sharon Wilson.
DECLAN JAMES McGUANE
Shea and Chris McGuane of North Platte are the parents of a son, Declan James, born Nov. 14, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kathy Roberts of Folsom, California, Cindy Retallick and Chris Retallick of Omaha and Dan McGuane of Lincoln.
ZANDER VON JARAMILLO
Raelyn Hansen and Brendan Jaramillo of North Platte are the parents of a son, Zander Von, born Nov. 13, 2020, wighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Merideth Pratt, Michael Pratt and Michelle Robinson, all of North Platte.
KYLER AUSTIN ROWLEY
Jake and Amber Rowley of Hayes Center are the parents of a son, Kyler Austin, born Nov. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Randy and Denise Maline of Wallace and Darrell and the late Dana Rowley of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
