Birth announcements, Nov. 21

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

THEO CHRISTOPHER COOPER

David and Rayla Cooper of North Platte are the parents of a son, Theo Christopher, born Nov. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Shari Shore of North Platte and the late Christopher Mabbutt, and David and Beth Cooper of North Platte.

SEBASTIAN MICHAEL CORTES

Kearia Cortes and Zane Fisher of North Platte are the parents of a son, Sebastian Michael. Grandparents are Kaneia and Michael Mitchell. Great-grandmother is Tracy Hicks and great-great-grandmother is Sharon Wilson.

DECLAN JAMES McGUANE

Shea and Chris McGuane of North Platte are the parents of a son, Declan James, born Nov. 14, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Kathy Roberts of Folsom, California, Cindy Retallick and Chris Retallick of Omaha and Dan McGuane of Lincoln.

ZANDER VON JARAMILLO

Raelyn Hansen and Brendan Jaramillo of North Platte are the parents of a son, Zander Von, born Nov. 13, 2020, wighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Merideth Pratt, Michael Pratt and Michelle Robinson, all of North Platte.

KYLER AUSTIN ROWLEY