Birth announcements, Nov. 28

JOHN MILO TIGHE

Kevin and Mary Tighe of North Platte are the parents of a son, John Milo, born Nov. 19, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Mary Pat Kenny and Mike and Donna Tighe.

ORION MELVIN BAY

D.L. and Cathy Bay of North Platte are the parents of a son, Orion Melvin, born Nov. 19, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Donna and Arlen Bay of Stapleton, and Marcela Yolanda Peabody of Spring Valley, California.

AIDEN LLOYD STICHKA

Michael and Shayne Stichka of Mullen are the parents of a son, Aiden Lloyd, of Nov. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are George and Mitzi Kramer of Whitman and Mendy Stichka of Mullen. Great-grandparents are Jim and Ruby Folk of Mullen, Barb and the late Bernard Stichka of Mullen, Cardyn and the late Gary Hoyt of Mullen and the late Charles and Joan Kramer of Mullen.

