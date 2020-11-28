Birth announcements, Nov. 28

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
THEO CHRISTOPHER COOPER
David and Rayla Cooper of North Platte are the parents of a son, Theo Christopher, born Nov. 16, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Shari Shore of North Platte and the late Christopher Mabbutt, and David and Beth Cooper of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Chris Cooper of Iowa.
EMMA ANN KRAMER
Josh and Jennifer Kramer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Emma Ann, born Nov. 23, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Monica and the late Randy Kramer of Stapleton, and Rober and Nancy Morrison of North Platte.
BRYAR JUNE LUNDVALL
Casey and Kylin Lundvall of Wallace are the parents of a daughter, Bryar June, born Nov. 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Cindy Lundvall of Wallace, Bonnie Groff of North Platte and Joe Kleewein of North Platte.
GREELYNN GLACIER THOMPSON
Sydnee and Derek Thompson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Greelynn Glacier, born Nov. 23, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents Shawna and Dennis Thompson of North Platte, Cliff Gordon of North Platte and Tracy Gordon of Surprise, Arizona.
JOHN MILO TIGHE
Kevin and Mary Tighe of North Platte are the parents of a son, John Milo, born Nov. 19, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Mary Pat Kenny and Mike and Donna Tighe.
ORION MELVIN BAY
D.L. and Cathy Bay of North Platte are the parents of a son, Orion Melvin, born Nov. 19, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Donna and Arlen Bay of Stapleton, and Marcela Yolanda Peabody of Spring Valley, California.
AIDEN LLOYD STICHKA
Michael and Shayne Stichka of Mullen are the parents of a son, Aiden Lloyd, of Nov. 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are George and Mitzi Kramer of Whitman and Mendy Stichka of Mullen. Great-grandparents are Jim and Ruby Folk of Mullen, Barb and the late Bernard Stichka of Mullen, Cardyn and the late Gary Hoyt of Mullen and the late Charles and Joan Kramer of Mullen.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
