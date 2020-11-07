Birth announcements, Nov. 7

Lydia Brown of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Tallyieah Clair-Ione-Joann, born Oct. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Jennifer Brown and Spencer Taylor of North Platte and Jerry Brown of Centerville, Iowa.

Cameron and Shelby Kolling of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oct. 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Ann and David Pieper of North Platte, Jean Norman of Crawford and Mark Kolling of Chadron.

