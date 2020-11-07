Birth announcements, Nov. 7

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BAYLEE MAE CANNING
Brian and Tara Canning of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Baylee Mae, born Nov. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Greg Gade of Lewellen, Bruce Canning of Brule, and Glen Gager and Laurie Canning of Lemoyne.
WYATT DEAN DODSON
Nate and Beth Dodson of Valentine are the parents of a son, Wyatt Dean, born Nov. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Dallas and Kandi Dodson of Valentine and Wayne and Vickie Buehler of Cedarville, Michigan. Great-grandparents are Tom and Janice Yost of Maxwell and Beverly and the late Duane Dodson of Maywood.
HAZEL MARIE KARAFFA
Alieha Salisbury and Donavan Karaffa of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Hazel Marie, born Nov. 1, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Melissa Salisbury of North Platte and Mark and Michelle Martinez of North Platte.
NADALYN DAWN BELLER
Preston and Dawn Beller of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Nadalyn Dawn, born Oct. 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Esther Stearley of North Platte.
TALLYIEAH CLAIRE-IONE-JOANN BROWN
Lydia Brown of North Platte is the mother of a daughter, Tallyieah Clair-Ione-Joann, born Oct. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Jennifer Brown and Spencer Taylor of North Platte and Jerry Brown of Centerville, Iowa.
SAWYER RAE KOLLING
Cameron and Shelby Kolling of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oct. 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Ann and David Pieper of North Platte, Jean Norman of Crawford and Mark Kolling of Chadron.
