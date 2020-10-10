Birth Announcements, Oct. 10

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
ALISON LORELAI HOWELL
James and Kristianne Howell of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Alison Lorelai, born Oct. 3, 2020, weighing 6 pounds. Grandparents are James and Valerie Howell and Chris and Christine Wood, all of North Platte.
BLAKELY MAE MARTIN
Dwayne and Natasha Martin of Madrid are the parents of a daughter, Blakely Mae, born Oct. 1, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Mark and Maryann Martin of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, and John and Char Boehs of Grant.
GABRIELLA EILEEN IRISH
Cody Irish and Molly Mallam of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Gabriella Eileen, born Oct. 1, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Tanya Irish and Tim and Rhonda Mallam, all of North Platte.
OAKLEY MARIE LEMMER
Justin and Krista Lemmer of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oakley Marie, born Oct. 1, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Lemmer of Cozad and Ted and Debbie Blakeman of North Platte. Great grandparents are Riley and DeAnn Hubbert of Holyoke, Colorado, and Phillis Hannappel of Cozad and Shirley Blakeman of North Platte.
KREW MICHAEL YEARLING
Addison Halverson and Lucas Yearling of North Platte are the parents of a son, Krew Michael, born Sept. 30, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Antoinette and Cory Halverson and Jessica and Leonard Yearling of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
