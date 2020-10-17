Birth announcements, Oct. 17

OTHER HOSPITALS
LIAM JAMESON IRISH
Shane and Heather Irish of Bellevue are the parents of a son, Liam Jameson Irish, born Sept. 22 weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are David and Marge Kouba of North Platte and Terry and Cathi Irish of La Vista.
GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
WACEY TELL WASSERBURGER
Trey and Dayna Wasserburger of North Platte are the parents of a son, Wacey Tell, born Oct. 14, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Kirk and Tracy Olson of North Platte and Jeff and Tracy Wasserburger of Gillette, Wyoming.
NOVALEIGH ROSE MCKEOUGH
Keegan and Maia McKeough of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Novaleigh Rose, born Oct. 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Kelly Reitz of North Platte and Marlena Laubhan of Severance, Colorado. Great-grandparents are Harold and Cassie Reitz of North Platte.
MAEVE COOKE FELTON
Tyler and Gemma Felton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Maeve Cooke, born Oct. 9, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Teresa Felton of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Boyd and Lovel Pratt of Friday Harbor, Washington, and Sally Dunn of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
RACHEL MARIE COLLINS
Bret and Katy Collins of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rachel Marie, born Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Dave and Joan Perry and Tom and Susan Collins, all of North Platte.
ROWAN NICOLE JENKINS
Keith and Taylor Jenkins of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rowan Nicole, born Oct. 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Shelley Frosh and Tony Shore of North Platte, Lachelle Johnson and Keith D. Jenkins. Great-grandparents are Brian and Vicki Dennis.
SAMUEL ANTHONY WARD
Brad and Taina Ward of North Platte are the parents of a son, Samuel Anthony, born Oct. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Sam and Tammie Taullie and Tom and Dee Ward, all of Maxwell.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
