Birth announcements, Oct. 17

RACHEL MARIE COLLINS

Bret and Katy Collins of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rachel Marie, born Oct. 8, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Dave and Joan Perry and Tom and Susan Collins, all of North Platte.

ROWAN NICOLE JENKINS

Keith and Taylor Jenkins of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Rowan Nicole, born Oct. 7, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Shelley Frosh and Tony Shore of North Platte, Lachelle Johnson and Keith D. Jenkins. Great-grandparents are Brian and Vicki Dennis.

SAMUEL ANTHONY WARD

Brad and Taina Ward of North Platte are the parents of a son, Samuel Anthony, born Oct. 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Sam and Tammie Taullie and Tom and Dee Ward, all of Maxwell.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.