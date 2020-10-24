Birth announcements, Oct. 24

Jasmine and James Ward are the parents of a daughter, Jasmine, born Oct. 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Houck and Tony Pitre of North Platte and Doug and Jennifer Lafuze.

HOPE WARD

Jasmine and James Ward are the parents of a daughter, Hope, born Oct. 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Houck and Tony Pitre of North Platte and Doug and Jennifer Lafuze.

FAITH REGIONAL HOSPITAL, NORFOLK

NORA JOSEPHINE THELEN

Kelli Benes and Ted Thelen of Randolph are the parents of a daughter, Nora Josephine, born Oct. 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are John and Kelly Thelen of Randolph and Harvey and Denise Benes of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Cliff and Martha Frederick, and Norma Thelen, all of Randolph. Nora comes home to two siblings, Konner, 6, and Cole, 3.

WYATT GEORGE THELEN