Birth announcements, Oct. 24
GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

QUINCEY BURNS McINTYRE

Stephen and McKenize McIntyre of Hayes Center are the parents of a son, Quincey Burns, born Oct. 21, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Peggy Messersmith of Hayes Center, Gaylynn McIntyre of Lakewood, Colorado, and Steve McIntyre of Elbert, Colorado.

NICO KINGSTON LEIKAM-FRESQUEZ

Michael Fresquez and Cassandra Leikam of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Nico Kingston, born Oct. 20, 2020, weighing 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Colleen Powers and Mike Leikam, both of Ogallala.

LORRAINE HANS MARIE ERICKSON

Roni and Brian Erickson of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lorraine Hans Marie, born Oct. 20, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Selda and Mike Temple of North Platte and Molly and Ted Erickson of Omaha. Great-grandparents are Ron and Nona Kohl of North Platte.

JADEN LUNKWITZ

Allyssa and Jacob Lunkwitz of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Jade, born Oct. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Aimee and Ray Lunkwitz of Ogallala.

JACKSON STEVEN KORTH

Jim and Kami Korth of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Jackson Steven, born Oct. 17, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, Grandparents are Steve and Donna Kalkowski of Ogallala and Jean Korth of Hastings.

GERALD WAYNE CASILLAS

Samantha Piontkowski and Randy L. Casillas Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a son, Gerald Wayne, born Oct. 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Jody and Randy Casillas Sr. of Elm Creek.

ASPEN JEAN BAKER

Tanner and Haley Baker of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Aspen Jean, born Oct. 14, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Tim and Nancy Cooper of Hershey, Dianna Brouillette of North Platte and Matt Brouillette of Maxwell.

WOODROW WAYNE BARNES

Tyrell and Malloree Barnes of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Woodrow Wayne, born Oct. 14, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Wyatt and Kelli Barnes of Brady, Rodney and Brenda Steckman of Pueblo, Colorado and Virginia Williams of Scottsdale, Arizona.

OTHER HOSPITALS

HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS

FAITH WARD

Jasmine and James Ward are the parents of a daughter, Jasmine, born Oct. 10, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Houck and Tony Pitre of North Platte and Doug and Jennifer Lafuze.

HOPE WARD

Jasmine and James Ward are the parents of a daughter, Hope, born Oct. 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Angel Houck and Tony Pitre of North Platte and Doug and Jennifer Lafuze.

FAITH REGIONAL HOSPITAL, NORFOLK

NORA JOSEPHINE THELEN

Kelli Benes and Ted Thelen of Randolph are the parents of a daughter, Nora Josephine, born Oct. 2, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are John and Kelly Thelen of Randolph and Harvey and Denise Benes of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Cliff and Martha Frederick, and Norma Thelen, all of Randolph. Nora comes home to two siblings, Konner, 6, and Cole, 3.

WYATT GEORGE THELEN

Kelli Benes and Ted Thelen of Randolph are the parents of a son, Wyatt George, born Oct. 2, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are John and Kelly Thelen of Randolph and Harvey and Denise Benes of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Cliff and Martha Frederick, and Norma Thelen, all of Randolph. Nora comes home to two siblings, Konner, 6, and Cole, 3.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

