Birth Announcements, Oct. 3

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
RORY ALLEN BLECHA
Chris and Karissa Blecha of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Rory Allen, born Sept. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Royce and Brenda Hiebner of Gothenburg and Marvin and Candy Blecha of Humboldt.
BRIXTEN NORMAN CAUDY
Dave and Sarah Caudy of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brixten Norman, born on Sept. 24, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Diane Emhovick of Sutherland and Norman and Virginia Caudy of Hebron.
GREYSON GREGORY GLEN MILLER
Daynlee and Ashley Miller of North Platte are the parents of a son, Greyson Gregory Glen, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy Miller of Hershey, and Lesa DeCent and Marv Schildhauer, both of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Yvonne Hiatt.
PAISLEE GRACE PALMER
Cory and Marlena Palmer of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Paislee Grace, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Shad and Lori Streit of Stapleton, Elliott and Ana Gray of Lincoln and Linda and David Palmer of North Platte.
BRAXTON LEE MEYERS
Josh and Dakota Meyers of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Braxton Lee, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Eugene and Toni Terry of Brady, Michael Meyers of Wheatland, Wyoming, and Jacki Merksick of North Platte.
ADRIANA EHRIS GRANDY
Courtney Laubner and Victor Grandy of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Adriana Ehris, born Sept. 24, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Jerry and Cindy Laubner of Hershey, Brian Grandy of North Platte and Shawna Totten of Senatobia, Mississippi.
PAYTON LYN WILLIAMS
Brandon and Courtney Williams of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Payton Lyn, born Sept. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Fredrick Thomas and Corina Williams, Christine Ann Williams, Ann and Ralph Kresin, David Brown and Linda Brown, all of Kansas, and the late Doris Mason and Bob Mason. Payton comes home to brother, Kaylob, and sisters, Sky, Kelly, Anna.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
