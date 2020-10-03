 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements, Oct. 3
0 comments

Birth Announcements, Oct. 3

  • 0

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RORY ALLEN BLECHA

Chris and Karissa Blecha of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Rory Allen, born Sept. 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Royce and Brenda Hiebner of Gothenburg and Marvin and Candy Blecha of Humboldt.

BRIXTEN NORMAN CAUDY

Dave and Sarah Caudy of North Platte are the parents of a son, Brixten Norman, born on Sept. 24, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Diane Emhovick of Sutherland and Norman and Virginia Caudy of Hebron.

GREYSON GREGORY GLEN MILLER

Daynlee and Ashley Miller of North Platte are the parents of a son, Greyson Gregory Glen, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Tracy Miller of Hershey, and Lesa DeCent and Marv Schildhauer, both of North Platte. Great-grandmother is Yvonne Hiatt.

PAISLEE GRACE PALMER

Cory and Marlena Palmer of Stapleton are the parents of a daughter, Paislee Grace, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Shad and Lori Streit of Stapleton, Elliott and Ana Gray of Lincoln and Linda and David Palmer of North Platte.

BRAXTON LEE MEYERS

Josh and Dakota Meyers of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Braxton Lee, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Eugene and Toni Terry of Brady, Michael Meyers of Wheatland, Wyoming, and Jacki Merksick of North Platte.

ADRIANA EHRIS GRANDY

Courtney Laubner and Victor Grandy of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Adriana Ehris, born Sept. 24, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Jerry and Cindy Laubner of Hershey, Brian Grandy of North Platte and Shawna Totten of Senatobia, Mississippi.

PAYTON LYN WILLIAMS

Brandon and Courtney Williams of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Payton Lyn, born Sept. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Fredrick Thomas and Corina Williams, Christine Ann Williams, Ann and Ralph Kresin, David Brown and Linda Brown, all of Kansas, and the late Doris Mason and Bob Mason. Payton comes home to brother, Kaylob, and sisters, Sky, Kelly, Anna.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News