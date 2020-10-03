Birth Announcements, Oct. 3

BRAXTON LEE MEYERS

Josh and Dakota Meyers of Stapleton are the parents of a son, Braxton Lee, born Sept. 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Eugene and Toni Terry of Brady, Michael Meyers of Wheatland, Wyoming, and Jacki Merksick of North Platte.

ADRIANA EHRIS GRANDY

Courtney Laubner and Victor Grandy of Hershey are the parents of a daughter, Adriana Ehris, born Sept. 24, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Jerry and Cindy Laubner of Hershey, Brian Grandy of North Platte and Shawna Totten of Senatobia, Mississippi.

PAYTON LYN WILLIAMS

Brandon and Courtney Williams of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Payton Lyn, born Sept. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Fredrick Thomas and Corina Williams, Christine Ann Williams, Ann and Ralph Kresin, David Brown and Linda Brown, all of Kansas, and the late Doris Mason and Bob Mason. Payton comes home to brother, Kaylob, and sisters, Sky, Kelly, Anna.

Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.