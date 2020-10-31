Birth announcements, Oct. 31

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
WRIGLEY MAE TETLEY
Trevor and Makayla Tetley of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Wrigley Mae, born Oct. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Lori Bell of North Platte, Greg and Tami Tetley of Cambridge and Shelley Tetley of Gothenburg.
EASTON TANNER GRAGG
Josh and Autum Gragg of North Platte are the parents of a son, Easton Tanner, born Oct. 26, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
OLIVIA PAIGE ECK
Kendon and Kaitlyn Eck of Paxton are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Paige, born Oct. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Stan and Jolene Eck and Jonathan and Joanna Wiebe, all of Paxton.
ROWAN CRAIG WEIGEL
Mckenna and Maxx Weigel of North Platte are the parents of a son, Rowan Craig, born Oct. 28, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Lora Michaels and Geoff Michaels of Chilton, Wisconsin and Craig Lease, Ronald D. Weigel Jr., Heather Heupfer and Johnny Hupfer, all of North Platte.
AMELIA MAE NIELSEN
Phillip and Catherine Nielsen of Maxwell are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Mae, born Oct. 27, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Chris and Christy Nielsen of Maxwell and Cindy and Don Mordecai.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
