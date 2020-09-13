GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
HUXTYN LEROY DEHNING
Tory Dehning of Ogallala is the mother of a son, Huxtyn LeRoy, born Sept. 2, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Grandparents are Troy and Russchelle Dehning of Ogallala.
BARRETT MICHAEL SNEED
Kylie Collins and Austin Sneed of North Platte are the parents of a son, Barrett Michael, born Sept. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Amy Sneed, Denay Collins and Mike and Sheila Sneed, all of North Platte.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.
