Birth Announcements, Sept. 27

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

RYDER LANE FUNK

Chevy Martino and Ryan Funk of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Ryder Lane, born Sept. 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are James Martino of North Platte, Jennifer Burgin of Gold Beach, Oregon, Cory Funk of Sutherland and Jill Funk of Sutherland.

GREYSON JOHN SCHAEFFER

Greg Schaeffer and Stefani Niesen of Purdum are the parents of a son, Greyson John, born Sept. 17, 2020, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Steve and Sally Schaeffer of Stapleton.

MILES JEFFERSON COFFMAN

Will and Amy Coffman of Sutherland are the parents of a son, Miles Jefferson, born on Sept. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Grandparents are Cindy and Jerry Thompson of North Platte, C.J. and Joann Coffman of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Carol Schaeffer of North Platte.

