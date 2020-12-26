 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday, Dec. 26
0 comments

Birthday, Dec. 26

  • 0
Milo Shavlik

Milo Shavlik

 Courtesy photo

The family of Milo Shavlik is hosting a card shower in honor of his 95th birthday on Dec. 30. Cards may be sent to 607 W. Fifth St. North Platte, NE 69101.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News