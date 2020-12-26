Birthday, Dec. 26 Dec 26, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Milo Shavlik Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Milo Shavlik is hosting a card shower in honor of his 95th birthday on Dec. 30. Cards may be sent to 607 W. Fifth St. North Platte, NE 69101. 0 comments Tags Birthday Shower Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story