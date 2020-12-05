 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday, Dec. 5
0 comments

Birthday, Dec. 5

  • 0
Dot Koubek

Dot Koubek

 Courtesy photo

The family of Dot Koubek is hosting a card shower to celebrate her 91st birthday on Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to Dot Koubek, Apt. 110 B, 310 W. Leota St., North Platte, NE 69102.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News