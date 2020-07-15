Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE AFFECTING LINCOLN COUNTY. .THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE WILL REMAIN JUST ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AREAS AND AGRICULTURAL LAND NEAR THE RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY. DO NOT LET CHILDREN PLAY NEAR THE RIVER DURING HIGH WATER. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 6.3 FEET BY SUNDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 6.5 FEET...MODERATE AND MORE WIDESPREAD FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND BEGINS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES WEST OF HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. WATER ENCROACHMENT INTO SOME RESIDENCES PROPERTY BEGINS ALONG AND SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. WATER ENCROACHMENT INTO LOW LYING AREAS OF CODY PARK WORSENS. &&