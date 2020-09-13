The family of Anna Mae Andrews is hosting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Sept. 16. Cards may be sent to Mother Hull Home, 125 E. 23rd St., Kearney, NE 68847.
The family of Onie Greenlee is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house Sept. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1315 E. Fourth St., North Platte. The family requests no gifts.
The family of Mary Roggow is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 18. Cards may be sent to Mary at 2121 Cedarberry Road, North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Mary Stoetzel is hosting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday Sept. 19. Cards may be sent to 1200 S. Oak St. Apt. 8F, North Platte NE 69101.
The family of Ramona McConnell are hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 19. Cards may be sent to 2895 West E St. No. 218, North Platte, NE 69101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.