The family of Les O’Donnell is hosting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday. Cards may be sent to 1010 Reid Ave., North Platte NE 69101.
The family of Charlee (Charlotte) Eggert is hosting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 16. Cards may be sent to 1100 S. Oak St. Apt. 311, North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Lareen Jacobson is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 4. Cards may be sent to 1003 Linden Drive, North Platte, NE 69101.
