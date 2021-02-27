Births, Feb. 27

Austin and Samantha Lang of Lemoyne are the parents of a son, Rhett Everett, born Feb. 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are James and Dawn Miller of Hershey, Ted and Janelle Winkelman of Chadron and Loren Lang of Gillette, Wyoming.

STETSON VAN LANNIGAN

Douglas and Danielle Lannigan of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Stetson Van, born Feb. 20, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Michelle Boggs of Hershey, Matt and Tracy Foster of Ord and Don and Dawn Lannigan of McCook.

ADDISON NICHOLE NEWTON

Anessa and Cody Newton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Addison Nichole, born Feb. 15, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Henry and Michele Kivett of Hershey and Dan and Nicki Newton of North Platte. Great-grandparents are John Gollihare, Mervin Philpot, Henry Kivett, Roy and Karen Newton and Larry and Glenda Covey.

FREDERICK DANIEL RENFRO