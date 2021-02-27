Births, Feb. 27

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
BANKS AMBROSE NOONAN
Amber Lovenburg and Roger Noonan of North Platte are the parents of a son, Banks Ambrose, born Feb. 24, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Stephanie and Bill Phye of North Platte, Pat and Martin Noonan of North Platte and John Lovenburg of Enders.
OAKLEY OWEN WHITAKER
Alexis Melvin and Trevor Whitaker of North Platte are the parents of a son, Oakley Owen, born Feb. 23, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounce. Grandparents are Julie and Darrell Gamble of Sutherland and RayLynn and Fernando Martinez of North Platte.
CAMDEN JAMES RICE
Austin and Kenzie Rice of Wilsonville are the parents of a son, Camden James, born Feb. 22, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Brent and Kimmie May of Indianola and Steven and Peggy Rice of Wilsonville.
MAZIKEEN CUNDI ROSE GUGGENMOS
Cory and Jennie Rose Guggenmos of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Mazikeen Cundi Rose, born Feb. 20, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Roger and Cynthia Guggenmos and Antonia Zaguirre.
RHETT EVERETT LANG
Austin and Samantha Lang of Lemoyne are the parents of a son, Rhett Everett, born Feb. 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are James and Dawn Miller of Hershey, Ted and Janelle Winkelman of Chadron and Loren Lang of Gillette, Wyoming.
STETSON VAN LANNIGAN
Douglas and Danielle Lannigan of Gothenburg are the parents of a son, Stetson Van, born Feb. 20, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Greg and Michelle Boggs of Hershey, Matt and Tracy Foster of Ord and Don and Dawn Lannigan of McCook.
ADDISON NICHOLE NEWTON
Anessa and Cody Newton of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Addison Nichole, born Feb. 15, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Grandparents are Henry and Michele Kivett of Hershey and Dan and Nicki Newton of North Platte. Great-grandparents are John Gollihare, Mervin Philpot, Henry Kivett, Roy and Karen Newton and Larry and Glenda Covey.
FREDERICK DANIEL RENFRO
Luke and Amy Renfro of Ogallala are the parents of a son, Frederick Daniel, born Feb. 14, 2021, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Ray and Jane Diaz of Ogallala and Dennis and Connie Renfro of Stratton. Great-grandparents are Buck and Jacque Bassett of Ogallala, Rene and Simona Diaz of Big Springs and Joan Renfro of Edmond, Oklahoma. Frederick coimes home to siblings, Barrett, Charles and Clara Jane Renfro.
EMERSYN GAIL DANIEL
Dustin and Laiken Daniel of North Platte are the parents of a daugher, Emersyn Gail, born Feb. 13, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Gary and Janice Brooks of Wellfleet, Byron and Shelly Talley of Minatare and Larry Daniel of Abilene, Texas.
FARRAH RENEE HELMS
Amy Herrera and John Helms of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Farrah Renee, born Feb. 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Suzy Quick and Stacy Bendez of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Dana Jolliff and George Amos Helms of Enid, Oklahoma. Great-grandmother is Vicki Sinesh of Enid, Oklahoma. Great-great-grandmother is Phyllis Karschner of Plymouth, California.
Information for this column is provided by parents or grandparents. A form is available to help make the report. The information cannot be taken over the telephone. To receive a form, call 308-535-4733. Send the information to: Birth Announcements, North Platte Telegraph, P.O. Box 370, North Platte, NE 69103. The report can also be faxed to 308-532-9268 or emailed to lifestyle@nptelegraph.com.