$2,100 raised for charity at cheerleading camp
$2,100 raised for charity at cheerleading camp

$2,100 raised for charity at cheerleading camp

Katelyn Bowers, Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen 2021, raised more than $2,100 for Grief’s Journey of Omaha at a fundraising cheer camp March 27 at Legacy Dance and Gymnastics in North Platte. More than 80 youth cheerleaders from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in the event.

Katelyn Bowers, Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen 2021, raised more than $2,100 for Grief’s Journey of Omaha at a fundraising cheer camp March 27 at Legacy Dance and Gymnastics in North Platte. More than 80 youth cheerleaders from kindergarten through sixth grade participated in the event.

