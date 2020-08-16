LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension’s weed management and cover crops field day at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Clay Center can be accessed virtually, at any time throughout the year. Growers, crop consultant, ag professionals and Extension educators are encouraged to join.
The virtual programming was organized by Amit Jhala, weed management specialist, and Martha Mamo, department head of agronomy and horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, presents the welcome address.
The virtual field day will also include presentations on the following topics:
» Introduction by Amit Jhala.
» Effects of row spacing by Shaun McDonald, graduate student in the department of agronomy and horticulture.
» Enlist E3 corn by Jose Sanctis, graduate student in the department of agronomy and horticulture.
» Early post or late post herbicides by Amit Jhala.
» Non-GMO white corn by Jenny Reese, Extension.
Certified crop advisor continuing education units are available.
There is no cost to attend the virtual field day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.