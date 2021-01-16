2021 Eastern Lambing and Kidding School to be Jan. 30 near Seward

The 2021 Eastern Nebraska Lambing and Kidding School on Jan. 30 will feature farm tours, hands-on demonstrations and presentations by expert speakers.

The school near Seward, sponsored by the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers and Nebraska Extension, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting with registration at Burch Livestock, LLC, 2935 Little Salt Road. Seward. Following the sheep tour of Burch Livestock, the group will travel to the Seward County Fairgrounds, 400 N. 14th St., Seward, for lunch and presentations. Following the speakers, the conference will travel to Lucky M Farms, 2500 Branched Oak Road, Davey, where there will be a goat farm tour.

To register, e-mail ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or call Melissa Nicholson of the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers at 308-386-8378 by Jan. 25. The cost to attend in person is $25 for non-members, $20 for members, $10 students and to attend virtually $15 non-members and $10 members. Handouts and lunch are included.