GRAND ISLAND — Fonner Park and Grand Island have been selected as the host site for the 34th annual Red Power Roundup. IH collectors and fans will converge on Grand Island on June 15 to 17, 2023 for this event, according to a press release.
This three-day expo will feature row upon row of all makes and models of antique International Harvester tractors, equipment, memorabilia and more. Many will be restored while others may be more rustic with examples of everything in between. This event will encompass the majority of the Fonner Park campus and will bring an anticipated attendance of upwards of 10,000 or more people to Grand Island over the three days.
“The local and national chapters of International Harvesters are excited that Grand Island has invited us into their community. We’re looking forward to sharing the enthusiasm for all things IH with everyone at our first show to be held in Nebraska,” said Doug Hrbek, Nebraska IH chapter president,
Dianne Willey from Fonner Park and Brad Mellema with the Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau attended the IH show held this past weekend in Huron, South Dakota.
“This is just a great group of people that have an intense passion for everything red. In essence, it’s a gigantic family reunion as we witnessed the many friendships and bonds within this event,” Willey said.
“Grand Island is an agricultural showcase and the event is a natural event for our community,” Mellema added.
“Grand Island is the perfect fit.” Hrbek said, “It is in the middle of the United States, along the interstate, Fonner’s state-of-the-art facilities, the mid-western hospitality and the welcoming community all played into the decision. Additionally, the Case IH combine factory is one of the many stops this group is looking forward to visiting while in Grand Island. We are looking forward to working with all of them to make our first time in Nebraska a fantastic event.”
Official show hours, admission fees and event details are currently under review. Details will be posted on the official website after the 2022 show closes. For more information, contact Doug Hrbek at dhrbek@cableone.net or Dianne Willey at Fonner Park by calling 308-382-4515.
