44 cadets graduate from Nebraska State Patrol Law Academy

GRAND ISLAND — The Junior Law Academy is an annual program organized by the American Legion Department of Nebraska and hosted by the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. Troopers from across Nebraska come together to teach the cadets and make presentations related to many aspects of NSP operations, according to a press release. 44 cadets have completed the 52nd Junior Law Academy.

Cadets at Junior Law have recently completed their junior year of high school. 18 girls and 26 boys graduated from the 52nd Junior Law Academy during a ceremony Friday afternoon in Grand Island. NSP and the American Legion honored several of the top performers during the week-long academy.

2022 outstanding cadets: Mathew Zitek, Louisville; Schyler Schwisow, Western.

2022 marksmanship awards: Braden Hiser, Seward; Thea Wahl, Ayr.

2022 driving awards: Dylan Krueger, McCook; Destiny Frye, Sidney.

Applications for the 53rd Junior Law Academy, currently scheduled for June 2023, will be made available in the coming months. The academy is open to boys and girls who are preparing for their senior year in high school.