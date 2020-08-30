Nebraska Extension will host its annual 4S Goat Expo and Seminar Oct. 3-4 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road, North Platte, Nebraska. The seminar begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.
Goats will check-in from 3 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 3. The show will start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 4 for sale goats. Afterwards, there will be a “show only” show. The sale will start at 1 p.m. This is the third year for a youth showmanship contest. Entries for the sale are due Sept. 6.
For more information, contact Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu or 308-532-2683 or by webpage at 4sgoatexpo.com/ or at facebook.com/s4goatexpo.
The Goat Show judge is Randy Dusek, Lazy S-T Ranch, San Angelo, Texas. Dusek is a certified Boer Goat Judge.
Speakers and topics include:
» “Marketing Your Goat Herd” — Dusek.
» “Managing Your Goat Pasture” — Jack Arterburn, Extension educator, Beef Systems, Rushville.
» “Developing a Breeding Program to Fit Your Operation,” Dusek.
» “Management Suggestions from Experienced Producers” — producers panel.
» “Budgets for Nebraska Producers” — Elliot Dennis, assistant professor of Livestock Marketing & Risk Management, Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» “Youth Goat Judging Contest” — awards will be given to top youth in junior and senior divisions.
» “Parasite Management” — Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension educator, North Platte.
