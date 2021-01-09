74-year-old North Platte Goodfellow Shoe program purchases 320 pairs of shoes for area youth

In the 2020 fiscal year, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund purchased 320 pairs of shoes for children, with each child receiving two pairs of socks, according to a press release. The 74-year-old program is guided and functions entirely by the service of volunteers.

Donations:

» $20 — Anonymous in memory of Ian Nickelson; Peggy and Douglas Fisher in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Cynthia McGuire in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger.

» $25 — Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Conner and Frances White; Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Neil and Bev Holmes; Mike and Jane McCrone in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Sandra and Donald Peters in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Barbara and Michael Jesse in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Doris and Rex Cross in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Carol and John Beggs in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Sandra and John McEvoy.

» $30 — Norma Trofholz in memory of Ronald Trofholz; Nancy and Doyce Williams in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Debbie Carl in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Lisa and James Bocott.

» $40 — Terry and Deb Wingett in memory of Mary Mougey; Janiece and Loren Smith; Melanie and Alan Lehmkuhler in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger.