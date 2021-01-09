74-year-old North Platte Goodfellow Shoe program purchases 320 pairs of shoes for area youth

In the 2020 fiscal year, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund purchased 320 pairs of shoes for children, with each child receiving two pairs of socks, according to a press release. The 74-year-old program is guided and functions entirely by the service of volunteers.
Donations:
» $20 — Anonymous in memory of Ian Nickelson; Peggy and Douglas Fisher in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Cynthia McGuire in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger.
» $25 — Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Conner and Frances White; Vicki and Stewart Holmes in memory of Neil and Bev Holmes; Mike and Jane McCrone in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Sandra and Donald Peters in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Barbara and Michael Jesse in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Doris and Rex Cross in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Carol and John Beggs in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Sandra and John McEvoy.
» $30 — Norma Trofholz in memory of Ronald Trofholz; Nancy and Doyce Williams in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Debbie Carl in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Lisa and James Bocott.
» $40 — Terry and Deb Wingett in memory of Mary Mougey; Janiece and Loren Smith; Melanie and Alan Lehmkuhler in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger.
» $50 — Roger and Kristy Volentine; Sara and Charlie Stout in memory of James Butler Stout; Brian and Susan Beebe in memory of Ward and Marie Beebe; Don and Kay Lucas; Richard, Leslie and Tony Barnes in memory of Carin W. Barnes; Patricia and Roy Wagner in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Mary and Jim States in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Margaret and Ron Mohs in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Dawn and Kenneth Folchert in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger; Marilyn Proccuett-Jones in memory of Jeanie Brooks; Michael Stevens in memory of Jeanne (Bunger) Harshbarger; Anna Schumacher in memory of Mike Starr; Frankie and Lowell Moore in memory of health care workers and first responders; Kate and Gordie Voss; Janie and Lee Sedlacek in memory of Danny and Mary Tobiasson.
» $65 — Kay Weiss in memory of Bob Weiss.
» $75 — Betty and Eugene Gilsdorf in memory of Merle Honerman; Cal Roggow and Murray Schad; James and Gay McClymont; Don and Barb Frels in memory of Fred and Lilly Frels and Clive and Becky Miller.
» $100 — Susan Brown Wesslund in memory of Robert and Norma Brown; Katie McCarthy in honor of Cheryl McCarthy; Sherly and Stephen Jewel; Jennifer and Clinton Schafer in honor of Gary and Carolyn Rickett; Rite Kimball in memory of Clair Kimball; Twila and Monte Smith.
» $150 — Marion and D.N. Effenbeck
» $195 — It’s Not About the Book book club in lieu of Christmas gifts.
» $200 — American Postal Workers Union; Ron and Rita Hiatt in memory of their son Scott; Gary and Carolyn Rickett in honor of Clint and Jennifer Schafer.
» $250 — Westfield Business Association; Rotary Club of North Platte; Gregg Harshbarger; Julie Johng.
» $300 — Anonymous.
» $500 — Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation; Kentucky Fried Chicken; Shawn and Michelle Murdock.
Red Collection Cans: $14 — Brown’s Shoe Fit; $22.71 — Orr’s Draperies; $28.71 — Kentucky Fried Chicken; $42.26 — Starting Gate Liquors; $81.81 — Big Red at the Barn; $69.89 — Bible Supply.
Gifts and memorials can be made at any time of the year to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Donations may be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St., North Platte. For more information, contact Jana Greenwood at 308-530-4558.