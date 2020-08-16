ABC’s “American Idol” is hosting “Idol Across America” open virtual auditions via Zoom Saturday in Nebraska.
It is the first time in the show’s history that it will conduct remote auditions in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the program.
“Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of ‘American Idol’ producers as the ‘Idol Across America’ virtual tour stops in their home state,” the press release said.
Visit americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements and submission forms.
The auditions began nationwide on Aug. 10. According to the website, contestants must be between 15 and 27 years old to audition.
