American Plains Artists Signature Show announces winners

The American Plains Artists Signature Show opened at 2 p.m. March 15 at the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery in Ogallala, to a large, steady crowd despite two major highways being closed from the middle of Nebraska all the way to Utah due to bad winter snowstorms in western Nebraska and Wyoming.
Realistic and representational artworks of the American Great Plains wildlife, landscape, people and the life of the Plains were exhibited by 22 APA Signature members from across the U.S., the organization said in a press release.
Nationally recognized Awards Juror Don Dernovich awarded the following:
Best of Show to “Comfort Mood,” an oil painting by Sherry Blanchard Stuart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Three Publisher’s Award of Excellence: “Mama’s Boy,” an oil painting by Judy Osburn of Norman, Oklahoma — who wins a quarter-page ad given by Art of the West, Andrew Kane, Owner/Publisher; “Silence Speaks” a bronze sculpture by Mary Michael, of Belt, Montana — who wins a one month digital ad given by Fine Art Connoisseur B. Eric Rhoads, publisher; and “Collectibles”, an oil painting by Cheryl Roush of Midland, Texas — who wins a half-page ad given by Western Art & Architecture, Tim Newton, publisher.
Other awards included the Arrowhead Award chosen by the Petrified Wood & Art Gallery, “General’s Game,” a colored pencil artwork by Eileen Nistler of Upton, Wyoming, and the Golden Spur award chosen by the APA Signature Members for “Grand Autumn Day,” an acrylic by J. I. McElroy of Gurley.
A special “Ogallala” Award given by the APA was presented to “Prairie Wind,” an oil painting by Barbara Summers Edwards of Smithfield, Utah. This award received the autographed and remarqued book “Ogallala, a Century on the Trail” by Elaine Nielsen, whose husband and daughter chose the award-winning artwork.
The APA Signature show continues through May 22. The public is invited to see this “Art of the Plains” show and is also invited to attend the ending reception from 2 to 6 p.m. May 22. The Petrified Wood & Art Gallery is at 418 E. First St. in Ogallala and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Saturday. If attending the show in person is not an option, the public is encouraged to view the APA exhibit on americanplainsartists.com. For more information, call the gallery at 308-284-9996.