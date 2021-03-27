American Plains Artists Signature Show announces winners

A special “Ogallala” Award given by the APA was presented to “Prairie Wind,” an oil painting by Barbara Summers Edwards of Smithfield, Utah. This award received the autographed and remarqued book “Ogallala, a Century on the Trail” by Elaine Nielsen, whose husband and daughter chose the award-winning artwork.

The APA Signature show continues through May 22. The public is invited to see this “Art of the Plains” show and is also invited to attend the ending reception from 2 to 6 p.m. May 22. The Petrified Wood & Art Gallery is at 418 E. First St. in Ogallala and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Saturday. If attending the show in person is not an option, the public is encouraged to view the APA exhibit on americanplainsartists.com. For more information, call the gallery at 308-284-9996.