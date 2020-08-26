ELWOOD — The Team Jack Foundation’s eighth annual Statewide Radiothon will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, streamed over 20 stations statewide, according to a press release.
This year’s event will be presented by The Home Agency for the seventh year, and will take place in Elwood. The Home Agency of Elwood has been led by Jim Baldonado since 1986.
“The Home Agency is honored to be the sponsor once again for the annual radiothon and to also power the phone bank. Our team really enjoys this event as we can all come together to help kids fighting brain cancer. We are looking forward to another successful radiothon and hosting it right here in Elwood,” Baldonado said.
The radiothon which features stories from families affected by child brain cancer, as well as interviews with special guests that support the cause, such as Dick Vitale, Rex Burkhead, Jim Kelly, Kenny Bell, Tom Osborne, Boomer Esiason and more.
The public can donate by calling 855-RUN-JACK, text JACK to 74121 or visit teamjackfoundation.org. Proceeds will benefit the Team Jack Foundation and their mission to fund child brain cancer research. In addition, donors can become a “Champion for a Cure” by donating $20 a month or making a one-time donation of $240. For their donation, they will receive a “Twice the Fight” t-shirt and will be entered to win a Traeger Pro22 Pellet Grill, donated by Traeger.
Multiple stations will be broadcasting live from The Home Agency grounds. For a list of participating stations, visit teamjackfoundation.org. The event will be livestreamed online by The New 94Rock at 94rock.fm.
