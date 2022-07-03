Area youths qualify for PASE nationals

The University of Nebraska’s East Campus was the site of the 2022 4-H Premier Animal Science Event. 4-H’ers from across the state gathered to compete in eight livestock events. Twenty-five Dawson County 4-H’ers participated and brought home one championship qualification for the National 4-H contest, three reserve championships and a host of individual awards.

Meats judging

The meats judging contest consists of retail meat cut identification, judging classes and a test of food safety knowledge. The Dawson County 4-H meats team coach is Curt Rickertsen of Lexington.

Individually, Dawson County had four of its own 4-H’ers place in the top five for the meats judging event. The senior team took reserve. Senior Bart Beattie of Sumner placed fourth individually, and Addison Luther of Overton placed fifth. The senior team consisted of Addison Luther, Overton; Bart Beattie, Sumner; Parker Walahoski, Overton; and Preston Beattie, Sumner.

The gold individual medalist was intermediate Neveah Sauer of Lexington; the silver individual medalist was intermediate Greta Rickertson of Lexington; and placing fourth individually was Leah Sauer of Lexington. Dawson County’s second team placed fourth overall. The team consisted of Greta Rickertson, Lexington; Leah Sauer, Lexington; and Nevaeh Sauer, Lexington.

Quiz bowl

Senior Dawson County quiz bowl members took gold this year. Team members this year were Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Preston Beattie, Sumner; Parker Walahoski, Overton; Bart Beattie, Sumner; and Addison Luther, Overton. They will represent Dawson County at the national 4-H contest this year.

Dawson County also had a junior quiz bowl team that won one match and lost two. Team members were Levi Linsenmeyer, Overton; Bristol McConville, Lexington; Paige Walahoski, Overton; and Samual Winter, Cozad. The coach of both the senior and junior quiz bowl teams was Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.

Skillathon

Dawson County’s senior team was the reserve champion for this year’s skillathon contest. The team consisted of Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Spencer Walahoski, Overton; and Emma Peterson, Gothenburg.

The skillathon contest consists of having knowledge in six different categories relating to agriculture. The coach of the team was Taryn Vonderschmidt of Farnam.

Livestock judging

The Dawson County senior team was fourth for this year’s livestock judging contest. Team members were Sarah Treffer, Cozad; Greg Treffer, Cozad; Spencer Walahoski, Overton, and Parker Walahoski, Overton. Spencer Walahoski also placed third as a high individual overall sheep and goat judger. The Dawson County Intermediate team was eighth for this year’s livestock judging contest. Team members were Bristol McConville, Lexington; Paige Walahoski, Overton, and Samual Winter, Cozad. The coach of both the senior and intermediate livestock judging teams was Shannon Peterson of Gothenburg.