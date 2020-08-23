The Army of Angels will host a benefit raffle drawing and fundraiser for the family of Trey Schweitzer.
The fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Platte River Farmers Market at the Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Schweitzer, the son of Delana Humpherys, is a 12-year-old student at Adams Middle School who has been diagnosed with Type I diabetes.
He fell very ill this summer and was flown to Children’s Hospital in Omaha where the medical staff there helped regulate his blood sugar levels.
To help the family out with medical costs, the Army of Angels will be raffling off a 700c Men’s Ridgeland Bike, Outdoor Expressions round fire pit and portable gourment grill, Rowdy Rott BBQ gift certificate and a handmade quilt by LaDonna Kwiatkowski.
Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. For more information, or to contribute, contact Patty at 308-530-0158, Leslie at 308-539-0409, Dana at 308-530-2480 or Josie at 308-539-1125.
