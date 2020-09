Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

The Art Study League is meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., on the second floor.

Potential new members are welcome to attend, according to a press release. The group will be viewing the newest exhibit at the center. Masks are encouraged. Social distancing will be observed.