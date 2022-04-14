Art therapy classes offered at Prairie Arts Center

The Prairie Arts Center will be offering an art therapy class called “Getting to Know You” on Thursday.

Nicole Hoffmann, a counselor and art therapist at Creative Counseling and Studio based in Omaha, will lead the class. Hoffmann has a Master’s degree from Florida State University and currently lives in Mullen.

Art therapy is a form of mental health counseling that uses artmaking as part of the therapeutic process. Clients can create art to help them express emotions, process trauma and communicate in a different way.

Those who join the group will create art based on a specific theme each month. Artistic skill is not necessary. A safe space will be created for introductions, artmaking and discussion.

The class is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the PAC. Cost is $35 per person with all supplies provided. Adults 18 and over are welcome to register at prairieartscenter.org.