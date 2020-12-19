Autism Society launches COVID-19 campaign

LINCOLN — After months of working with the finest minds in medicine, psychology and the autism world in Nebraska and beyond, Autism Society of Nebraska is pleased to announce the launch of the Stay Safe and Self Advocate website.

The site was created to help keep Nebraska’s autism community safe and healthy during this crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the organization.

The site was supported by funding from the CARES Act from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

This website was created over the last few months as the cornerstone of an educational campaign titled Stay Safe & Self Advocate. This campaign will be driven through email and direct mail, engaging agencies across Nebraska that serve people of all ages on the autism spectrum. Through this website and adjacent campaign, we are seeking to empower people to stay safe during this challenging time, build self-advocacy skills and bridge communication gaps between Nebraskans on the autism spectrum and healthcare professionals during this crucial time, the release said.