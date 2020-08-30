University of Nebraska Extension in partnership with Sandhills Vet Clinic will be hosting an opportunity for local beef producers to complete Beef Quality Assurance Training on Sept. 14. Training will take place at the Arthur Veterans Memorial Hall in Arthur. The program will begin at 2 p.m. MT. Register with Sandhills Vet Clinic by calling 308-764-2275, sending an email to sandhillsvc@nebnet.net, or with Lincoln County Extension Office by phone at 308-532-2683 or by emailing Extension Educator Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu. Cost of Beef Quality Assurance Certification is $20 per individual. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and all relevant safety precautions will be utilized.
Beef quality assurance training being offered
- Telegraph staff reports
