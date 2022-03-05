Bethel No. 4 of North Platte celebrating 100 years as chapter during annual Founder’s Week

This week, Bethel No. 4 Job’s Daughters in North Platte is celebrating their founder, Mrs. Ethel T. Wead-Mick, who founded the organization in 1920. North Platte’s Bethel is 100 years old and the members are planning a celebration that will be a roaring good time as they are “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” the organization said in a press release.

The girls can be seen wearing their T-shirts this week as well as visiting the mayor for the official proclamation of founder’s week followed by an ice cream shop stop. “Mother Mick’s” birthday is March 9 and Bethel No. 4’s girls are a part of a 100-year history. Through the program, youth learn the skills of running meetings and planning events, all while building a sisterhood internationally. The current officers are Honored Queen Emma, Marshal Grace, Treasurer Mackenzie, Librarian Halsey, First Messenger Maci, Fifth Messenger Noelle; Senior Custodian Maddisun, and Bethel Choir Tara and Shaundra.

Job’s Daughters offers the members experiences to learn leadership, public speaking and friendships worldwide. Along with philanthropic fundraising for HIKE Fund Inc. Hearing Improvement Kids Endowment Fund assist children ages newborn to 20 with hearing devices. More than $5 million dollars since 1985 have been given to more than 2,500 children to support families in their child’s hearing needs.

Job’s Daughters is open to girls ages 10 to 20 and there is a Jobie-2-Bee club for girls ages 8 to 10 who want to join who aren’t of age. All adults involved are “Certified Adult Volunteers” and thrive on the membership having the best experience possible together. To find out more, contact Samantha Walters at 308-530-2608.