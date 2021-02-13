Better Business Bureau warns romance scam tricks victims into laundering federal funds

With Valentine’s Day looming, romance is in the air. If you decide to seek love via a dating app, be careful and watch for the scammers who only love your money.

The CARES Act funding is helping Americans with the COVID-19 pandemic by providing increased unemployment benefits and other support. But unfortunately, some of this money is ending up in the hands of scammers. These con artists are then using people to funnel money out of the country. This con may look like a classic romance scam, but victims are tricked into illegal activity and can be prosecuted, the Better Business Bureau said in a press release.

How the Scam Works:

You join a dating app and start messaging with someone who looks amazing. They are the complete package: Good-looking, successful, kind and, most importantly, really into you, too. After chatting for a little while, your new love interest suggests that you chat on text or email, rather than through the app. If you do that, you may notice that they also delete their dating profile.