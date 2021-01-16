Birth Announcements, Feb. 16

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH

OAKLEY RAE LENZ

Chase Lenz and Taylor Chitty of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oakley Rae, born Jan. 7, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Ron and Val Chitty, and Amanda Schurr, all of North Platte.

EVERETT MASON THIEM

Hannah Bryant and Joseph Thiem Jr. of North Platte are the parents of a son, Everett Mason, born Jan. 11, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are John Bryant of Hartford, South Dakota, Shana Bryant of Sutherland, Joseph Thiem Sr. of North Platte and Pamela Clark-Thiem of North Platte.

LINCOLN ANN BADER

Albert and Gretyl Bader of Ogallala are the parents of a daughter, Lincoln Ann, born Jan. 10, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Dan and Cindy Bremer of Grand Island, Shayne and Niki Bader of Palmer and Stephanie Bader of Grand Island.

PAISLEY JO TYRELL

Faith Kennicutt and Cashous Tyrell of Sutherland are the parents of a daughter, Paisley Jo, born Jan. 9, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Joe Kennicutt of Roscoe, Traci and Tim Clark of North Platte, Zenobia Dean of Paxton and Charlie Tyrell of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

