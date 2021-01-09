Birth Announcements, Jan. 9

GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
RAELAH RAE NEIMAN
Wayne and Shelby Neiman of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Raelah Rae, born Jan. 6, 2021, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
OAKLEY BLAKE KALKOWSKI
Karson and Courtney Kalkowski of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Oakley Blake, born Jan. 5, 2021, weighing 7 pounds. Grandparents are Jon and Niki Ruda, and Terry Shold, all of North Platte, and Kelly Kalkowski of Ogallala.
LUCY DIAMOND SCHUMACHER
Alexandra and Lincoln Schumacher of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Lucy Diamond, born Jan. 3, 2021, weighing 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents and great-grandparents are Catherine Schumacher, Becky Gillance, Randy Gilland, James Schumacher, Ben Schumacher, Teresa Schumacher, Bonnie Lovelace and Sandra Lovelace/Gale, all of North Platte.
MATEO CARLOS BARRON
Carlos and Ashley Barron of North Platte are the parents of a son, Mateo Carlos, born Jan. 4, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Cosme and Dana Barron of North Plate, Brenda and Gary Conell of North Platte and Jay and Sarah Bessmer of Manhattan, Kansas.
