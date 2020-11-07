Blue Cross expanding Medicare Advantage

OMAHA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is expanding access to its Medicare Advantage plans to 42 additional counties in the state for 2021, providing Nebraska seniors with health care benefits, according to a press release.

The service area growth brings BCBSNE’s Medicare Advantage availability to a total of 68 Nebraska counties. New counties for 2021 include Lincoln, Dawson and Custer, among others.

BCBSNE’s Medicare Advantage members will have access to new and continued benefits in 2021 that can assist them in staying healthy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, such as:

» Telehealth services, connecting members to their doctors from home with the same copays as an in-person appointment.

» 24/7 nurse line, where members can ask questions to a trained health care professional.

» Mail-order prescription drug benefits, so members can have medications delivered.

» Over-the-counter allowances for essential items, like facemasks, hand sanitizer, pain relievers and cold and flu medicine, as part of BCBSNE’s expanded prepaid card program.