Blue Cross expanding Medicare Advantage

OMAHA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska is expanding access to its Medicare Advantage plans to 42 additional counties in the state for 2021, providing Nebraska seniors with health care benefits, according to a press release.
The service area growth brings BCBSNE’s Medicare Advantage availability to a total of 68 Nebraska counties. New counties for 2021 include Lincoln, Dawson and Custer, among others.
BCBSNE’s Medicare Advantage members will have access to new and continued benefits in 2021 that can assist them in staying healthy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, such as:
» Telehealth services, connecting members to their doctors from home with the same copays as an in-person appointment.
» 24/7 nurse line, where members can ask questions to a trained health care professional.
» Mail-order prescription drug benefits, so members can have medications delivered.
» Over-the-counter allowances for essential items, like facemasks, hand sanitizer, pain relievers and cold and flu medicine, as part of BCBSNE’s expanded prepaid card program.
“This year, it’s especially important that we help protect our members who are over the age of 65 and especially vulnerable to COVID-19,” Tom Gilsdorf, BCBSNE Medicare Advantage director, said. “Our Medicare Advantage plans for 2021 will enable them to visit in-network doctors and specialists virtually or in person to ensure they receive the care they need.”
In addition to expanding Medicare Advantage plans in 2021, BCBSNE is offering a variety of health insurance solutions for individuals over and under 65, including:
» Seven Medicare Supplement policies.
» Two Prescription Drug Plans.
» Three new dental plans for individuals age 18 and up.
» Armor Health — a flexible coverage option for individuals and families.
» Supplemental plans from LifeSecure Insurance Company, including Critical Illness, Accident and Hospital Recovery, for protection from unexpected medical expenses.
