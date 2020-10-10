Bridge of Hope donates shoes to school

During the month of September, the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center launched a Shoe Drive Campaign after meeting with North Platte Public Schools and learning of the dire need for new shoes for students. The Bridge of Hope set a goal of $2,000 to purchase shoes for kids in need and asked the community to donate.

Due to the generous support of the North Platte community, the Bridge of Hope was able to exceed the goal and purchase 46 pairs of shoes for students in need, according to a press release from Bridge of Hope. These shoes were presented to North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher and social worker Grace Fletcher by Bridge of Hope Executive Director Andrea Hongsermeier and Outreach Coordinator Amanda Eads.

“Poverty is a reality in our community and shoes are one of the most visible signs of poverty,” Hongsermeier said. “The gift of new athletic shoes can be a new lease on life for a child need. The Bridge of Hope of Hope is here to help children in any way we can.”

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center coordinates a multidisciplinary team, which includes North Platte Public Schools, in response to allegations of child abuse and neglect in a safe and child-focused setting. The Bridge of Hope serves 14 western Nebraska counties, in addition to Lincoln County.

If interested in supporting the work of Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, you can visit bridgeofhopecac.org or facebook.com/bridgeofhopechildadvocacycenter. You can also reach Buscher at North Platte Public Schools for information on how you can support local students in need.