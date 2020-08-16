Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center in North Platte is hosting a back to school shoe drive, hoping to collect $2,000. That would allow the organization to purchase the correct-sized shoes for children heading back to school.
To make donations through Sept. 18, go to bridgeofhopecac.org, click “How to Help” and “Donate.” People can also donate by sending money to Bridge of Hope CAC, 410 W. Fifth St., North Platte, NE 69101.
For more questions, contact Amanda Eads at 308-641-4617.
