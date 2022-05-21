Buffett Institute survey finds Nebraska child care in crisis

OMAHA — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to compound Nebraska’s child care crisis, according to a new report from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

The “Nebraska COVID-19 Early Care and Education Provider Survey III: Holding it Together — and Hanging by a Thread” is the third in a series of reports over the past two years that examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nebraska’s child care professionals and its implications for practice and policy.

The Buffett Institute report paints a grim but resilient picture of an early childhood workforce that cares for young children, according to a press release. Despite daunting challenges, early childhood professionals have persevered during a pandemic that has upended their business operations and continues to have lasting impacts on their health and well-being.

The survey found that two-thirds of providers have experienced income reductions in the past year and that staff turnover is rampant. Nine in 10 providers employing staff have had difficulty hiring for open positions, citing a lack of applicants and inability to offer sufficient pay. Two-thirds of child care employers experienced staff turnover, with nearly seven in 10 providers saying staff were leaving the field of early childhood entirely.

The survey, conducted in February, focused on owners, operators and administrators of licensed care and education programs. More than 750 providers responded to the survey, roughly a quarter of all licensed providers in the state.