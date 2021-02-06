Bull Bash People’s Choice Quilt Show is Saturday in Valentine

The 2021 Bull Bash People’s Choice Quilt Show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Nelson Furniture, 250 N. Main St., Valentine.

The show is encouraging the public to come show off their quilts — any style, any size, antique or modern — at the annual event.

“Every year I hear folks say, ‘I should have brought my quilt or grandma’s quilt to the show,’” organizer Debby Galloway said in a press release. “Please make this year, the year that you bring in that wonderful piece and share it with the community.”

Galloway said that the group hopes to highlight the great heritage of quilting that runs through the fabric of Nebraska’s pioneer lifestyle.

This year’s featured quilter is Judy Ridenour of Mullen. Ridenour is a skilled and prolific quilter and will have a wonderful and diverse collection of quilts to share.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., but quilts can be brought in anytime throughout the day. There will be no entry fees with prizes of $25 in Valentine Chamber bucks for first, $15 for second and $10 for third, complements of the Bull Bash Committee.