Calibraska Arts program early registration deadline extended

The Calibraska Arts Initiative summer program has extended early registration prices until May 1.

The signups can be made at calibraska.org where the lineup of classes offered can be found. The in-person classes will be offered in North Platte from July 11 to 22 at Mid-Plains Community College.

For those who sign up between now and May 1, their name will be entered into a grand prize drawing for an original hand drawn frame from “The Simpsons.”

There is also an option to pay in installments with AFFIRM for the classes listed on the Calibraska website.

The Creative College Prep Class registration closes tonight at midnight. The application can also be found on the Calibraska website.