Camp Comeca to host cookout, golf tourney

A mainstay for the last 70 years, Cozad’s Camp Comeca has seen a lot of change in 2020, including new leadership, according to a press release.
The camp was recently purchased by a local Christian non-profit group, known as the Cozad Camping Ministry.
“We are excited to continue the camp’s mission of sharing Christ without a denominational affiliation. We want you to know what to expect moving forward, and we are inviting you to come alongside our ministry with your presence and support.” Executive Director Justin Hoehner said. “The Comeca staff remains committed to providing a Christ-centered experience for everyone. We’ve implemented many new and creative outreach strategies during this time.”
While the leadership board canceled overnight summer camps, the camp will still host two annual events: its cookout and its golf tournament.
The Comeca Cookout is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 15. Everyone is invited, including individuals, families, groups, staffs, etc. and a freewill donation is encouraged. The Comeca staff will be serving “Holy-Smoked Ribs” with sides. Live music will be provided, as well as the short outdoor Life-Change from Comeca presentation at 6:30 p.m.
Please note that Comeca staff and volunteers will follow recommended district health guidelines to keep everyone safe.
For golfers, the Annual Comeca Golf Tournament will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the Cozad Country Club. Those interested can register for the 4-person scramble at comeca.camp/golf.
For more information, visit comeca.camp. Camp Comeca is located at 75670 Road 417 in Cozad.
