Card shower, Aug. 26

The family of Robert and Delores Jaenicke are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2. Delores celebrated her 80th birthday June 15 and Robert will celebrate his 80th birthday Sept. 21. Cards may be sent to 2001 W. 15th St., North Platte, NE 69101.
