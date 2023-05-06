The Center for Rural Affairs will host “Introduction to Language Justice” in English and Spanish from 1-4 p.m. May 16 at Mid-Plains Community College, 1101 Halligran Dr., North Campus WW Building, Rooms 202 and 204.

In this workshop, attendees will learn to increase participation opportunities and community engagement within their organization by eliminating language and cultural barriers at important meetings, focus groups, and events, all while creating a bigger impact.

For more information, contact Jess Cabán at 402-380-0973 or jessc@cfra.org.

Other May Center for Rural Affairs events around the state are:

Grand Island: “Business with Coffee” (Spanish), 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at College Park, 3180 W. Hwy 34.

This month, attendees will learn how to create banking relationships and about the services a bank has to offer. This event takes place once every quarter. For more information, contact Brissa Borjas Esparza at 402-870-2749 or brissabe@cfra.org.

Lincoln: Workshop series on financial education (Spanish), Mondays, May 8, 15, 22, June 5, 12, 26 and July 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Centro de las Americas, 210 O St.

The first step in managing business finances is understanding personal finances. In this financial education workshop series, attendees will learn how to structure their finances for their business, manage the flow of funds and cash, record management, the importance of credit information and planning and filing taxes.

For more information, contact Brissa Borjas Esparza at 402-870-2749 or brissabe@cfra.org; Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

Online and Grand Island: Construction academy (Bilingual), Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 9, 11, 16, 18, 23 and 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at College Park, 3180 W. Hwy 34, Room 103.

Whether new to the industry or just needing a refresher on the basics, construction academy, a multi-day, industry-specific training, is beneficial to entrepreneurs in construction.

Attendees will learn the start-up basics of construction, from how to make bids to safety requirements for contractors, subcontractors, or anyone looking for more information about the construction industry. Sessions are taught by members of the Nebraska Building Chapter.

For more information, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

South Sioux City: Business with Coffee (Spanish), 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

Join Center staff for a cup of coffee and the opportunity to create contacts, get business advice, and socialize with other entrepreneurs.

This month, attendees will learn about the different types of business insurances available to them and the benefits of having one. This event takes place once every quarter. For more information, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

Online, West Point and Douglas: “The Cycle of a Chicken Operation” (Spanish), June 15, 17, 24, July 6, 15, 23, Aug. 5, 12, Sept. 9, 14, 23, Oct. 7, 14 and Nov. 2, 9, 16.

Online sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m., in-person sessions are from 1 to 3 p.m., at either Brunsing Farms, 1078 Hwy 32, West Point, or Neal Family Farm, 521 O Road, Douglas.

Latino farmers interested in starting their own chicken operation are invited to this multi-session event. Attendees will learn how to get started and what resources are available.

For more information, contact Lucia Schulz at 402-380-7006 or lucias@cfra.org.

Online and Douglas: A Year in the Life of a Poultry Producer, June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Neal Family Farm.

Military veterans interested in agriculture are invited to join a workshop series that will navigate a year in the life of a local veteran farmer. These meetings will rotate between online and classroom sessions and on-farm sessions with an online option.

During classroom sessions, participants will hear from experts and learn business and financial skills and resources applicable to any type of agricultural operation. During on-farm sessions, an experienced farmer will go through the ins and outs of poultry production, as they demonstrate knowledge of a particular enterprise on their farm.

For more information, contact Kirstin Bailey at kirstinb@cfra.org or 402-870-2390.