Check boats, lifts, and docks for invasive aquatic hitchhikers

LINCOLN — As the weather turns cooler, Nebraskans are urged to check boats, boat lifts and docks for invasive species when removing them from water bodies for the winter, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.

Damaging aquatic hitchhikers like zebra mussels can live up to two weeks out of water, and several lakes across the Midwest are first noticed to be infested by people removing boats, lifts and docks for the winter.

Young zebra mussels — or veligers — are invisible to the naked eye and can be spread through drops of water left undrained. All boat lifts and docks should remain out of the water and dried for 21 days before placing them into another water body.

A zebra mussel is a highly invasive aquatic species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long. They form dense colonies and filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native species. In addition, these mussels pollute swimming areas with sharp shells and clog water intake pipes.