The story of the most mentioned landmark on Oregon Trail is ready to be told once again. History Nebraska announced that Chimney Rock Museum will reopen Saturday.
The museum near Bayard has been closed for remodeling and renovation work since late 2019.
Visitors will see many new amenities and features, including new exhibits, an expanded education room for school programs, new theater space, improved gift shop and the addition of new space to act as a storm shelter.
Trevor Jones, History Nebraska director and CEO, says he is excited for visitors to see the new museum.
“Pioneer history cannot be told without including the westward trails, Chimney Rock and the Nebraska landscape,” he said. “We are excited for our visitors to experience the new exhibits and learn more about Nebraska’s iconic landmark.”
Last updated in 1994, the Chimney Rock Museum will include unique opportunities for visitors to learn about the site’s history.
“One of the new additions to our exhibit space is a soundscape where our guests will hear quotes journaled by Oregon Trail travelers as they made their way towards Chimney Rock. It brings the history of these people to life,” said Jessica Strube, History Nebraska exhibits coordinator. “We are also excited about the new interactive displays and photo viewers where guests can see historical images in 3D.”
After this weekend, Chimney Rock Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a grand opening event will be tentatively scheduled in 2021.
